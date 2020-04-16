 Shared musical roots, with Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn - SupChina
Shared musical roots, with Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn

This week, we are joined by Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn, who recently released a self-titled debut album as a duo. Fei is a composer and a world-renowned player of the guzheng, a string instrument often featured in Chinese folk music. Abigail is a banjo player who has won a Grammy Award for her reinterpretations of traditional Appalachian music. In this episode, Abigail and Fei dive into their creative process behind making music and tell us about the origins of their friendship and newest album.

Like the podcasts at SupChina? Help us out by taking this brief survey.

China's Venezuelan vicissitudes Previous post
Juliana Batista

Juliana Batista is a brand strategy consultant with experience in the U.S. and China, and she previously operated at the intersection of sustainability and strategy for a Hong Kong-based textile manufacturer. Her experiences in China range from studying at Tsinghua University through Schwarzman Scholars to working and living in a 4th-tier industrial town. Juliana is an avid ultramarathoner and has a soft spot for jianbing.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Thursday, April 16, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn April 16, 2020

GDP numbers out tomorrow — how bad will they be?

Jeremy Goldkorn April 16, 2020

A handful of open letters to China and the U.S.

Jeremy Goldkorn April 16, 2020

Links for Thursday, April 16, 2020

The editors April 16, 2020

Sinica Podcast Network updates for April 16, 2020

The editors April 16, 2020

College student expelled for cat torture videos

Jiayun Feng April 16, 2020

