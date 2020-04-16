Shared musical roots, with Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn

This week, we are joined by Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn, who recently released a self-titled debut album as a duo. Fei is a composer and a world-renowned player of the guzheng, a string instrument often featured in Chinese folk music. Abigail is a banjo player who has won a Grammy Award for her reinterpretations of traditional Appalachian music. In this episode, Abigail and Fei dive into their creative process behind making music and tell us about the origins of their friendship and newest album.

