Short selling and the China market with Anne Stevenson-Yang of J Capital Research

Podcast

Play episode:

Christopher Marquis
China Corner Office

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Anne Stevenson-Yang, the co-founder and research director at J Capital Research (J Cap), a firm that focuses on investigating global equities, particularly Chinese stocks, based on extensive primary research and public sources. The company’s reports identify short-selling opportunities by exposing fraudulent businesses and accounting. Anne discusses the flags for questionable activity in those reports and some of J Cap’s recent recommendations about Bit Digital and Luckin Coffee.

Christopher Marquis is the Samuel C. Johnson Professor in Sustainable Global Enterprise at Cornell University. His teaching and research are focused on business and entrepreneurship in China. Read more

