Short selling and the China market with Anne Stevenson-Yang of J Capital Research

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Anne Stevenson-Yang, the co-founder and research director at J Capital Research (J Cap), a firm that focuses on investigating global equities, particularly Chinese stocks, based on extensive primary research and public sources. The company’s reports identify short-selling opportunities by exposing fraudulent businesses and accounting. Anne discusses the flags for questionable activity in those reports and some of J Cap’s recent recommendations about Bit Digital and Luckin Coffee.
