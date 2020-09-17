Sinica celebrates the 500th episode of the China in Africa Podcast

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Sinica

Since 2010, the China in Africa Podcast has brought balanced, wide-ranging conversations about one of the most consequential developments in the global economy and geopolitics to a worldwide audience. Today, in honor of the 500th episode, Kaiser and Jeremy chat with the show’s co-founders, Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden, about its history and the major trends in Sino-African relations that they’ve seen in a decade of focusing on China’s expanding presence in Africa.

Subscribe to the China in Africa Podcast on: 

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher 

10:43: Does Africa need aid or trade? 

18:21: Beware binary tropes on China-Africa relations

39:47: China’s high-risk vaccine diplomacy in Africa

45:03: How Chinese international development efforts are shifting away from sub-Saharan Africa

Recommendations:

Jeremy: I Didn’t Do It for You: How the World Betrayed a Small African Nation, by Michela Wrong. 

Cobus: A partner of the China-Africa Project: the Africa-China Reporting Project at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, a source for investigative reporting on China-Africa issues

Eric: The Twitter feed of Gyude A. Moore, former Minister of Public Works in Liberia, and an article written by Moore in the Mail & Guardian titled A new cold war is coming. Africa should not pick sides

Kaiser: Avast, ye swabs. Kaiser is studying up on pirate lore. He recommends The Republic of Pirates: Being the True and Surprising Story of the Caribbean Pirates and the Man Who Brought Them Down, by Colin Woodard.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more
Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

The China in Africa Podcast

Chinese agricultural engagement in Africa

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 130

Kaiser Kuo

Ep. 74: Ant Group: The biggest IPO…ever?

Rui Ma and Ying Lu

Beijing Lights: A conversation with Huang Chenkuang

Anthony Tao

Black voices in the China space

Kaiser Kuo

Documentary filmmaking with Bianca Chen

Juliana Batista