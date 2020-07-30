Sir Danny Alexander on AIIB in a time of crisis

Kaiser Kuo
Photo credit: 颜邯

This week on Sinica, Kaiser chats with Sir Danny Alexander, vice president and corporate secretary of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and former Liberal Democrat MP and chief secretary to the Treasury of the United Kingdom. Sir Danny gives an overview of how Asia’s financial sector has been impacted by COVID-19.

5:27: The United Kingdom’s decision to join AIIB

11:49: AIIB and its accountability framework in decision making

25:16: How U.S.-China relations have affected AIIB

34:00: What AIIB is pushing investors toward now

Recommendations:

Danny: Tengger Cavalry, a heavy metal band from Inner Mongolia.  

Kaiser: The heavy metal bands Ego Fall and Nine Treasures.

