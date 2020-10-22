Southeast Asia in the dragon’s shadow: A conversation with Sebastian Strangio

Kaiser Kuo
Sinica

This week on Sinica, Kaiser and Jeremy chat with Sebastian Strangio, the Southeast Asia editor at The Diplomat, about his new book, In the Dragon’s Shadow: Southeast Asia in the Chinese Century. The book examines how each of the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (except Brunei) has coped with China’s rapid reemergence as a regional superpower, and offers superbly written on-the-ground reportage by a longtime resident of the region.

Recommendations:

Jeremy: The novel True Grit, by Charles Portis.

Sebastian: The novel World of Yesterday, by Austrian writer Stefan Zweig.

Kaiser: The Swedish progressive metal supergroup Soen. Start with the album Lykaia.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more
