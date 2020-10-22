Southeast Asia in the dragon’s shadow: A conversation with Sebastian Strangio

This week on Sinica, Kaiser and Jeremy chat with Sebastian Strangio, the Southeast Asia editor at The Diplomat, about his new book, In the Dragon’s Shadow: Southeast Asia in the Chinese Century. The book examines how each of the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (except Brunei) has coped with China’s rapid reemergence as a regional superpower, and offers superbly written on-the-ground reportage by a longtime resident of the region.
Recommendations:
Jeremy: The novel True Grit, by Charles Portis.
Sebastian: The novel World of Yesterday, by Austrian writer Stefan Zweig.
Kaiser: The Swedish progressive metal supergroup Soen. Start with the album Lykaia.