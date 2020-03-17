Starting and maintaining a business with Stephany Zoo

Stephany Zoo is the head of marketing at AZA and the founder of the China-Africa Tech Initiative. Stephany is a brand builder, an aggressive project manager, and a passionate network architect. In this episode, Stephany and Juliana discuss how empathy and connection can help to translate complex technologies in relevant ways. Stephany is honest about her business ventures — including the ups and downs — but it is clear that she has never lost her entrepreneurial spirit. She is passionate about women’s spiritual and professional empowerment and also shares the work that she has done with Phoenix Risen, a platform built to combat sexual harassment and assault.