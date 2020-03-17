 Starting and maintaining a business with Stephany Zoo - SupChina
Starting and maintaining a business with Stephany Zoo

Stephany Zoo is the head of marketing at AZA and the founder of the China-Africa Tech Initiative. Stephany is a brand builder, an aggressive project manager, and a passionate network architect. In this episode, Stephany and Juliana discuss how empathy and connection can help to translate complex technologies in relevant ways. Stephany is honest about her business ventures — including the ups and downs — but it is clear that she has never lost her entrepreneurial spirit. She is passionate about women’s spiritual and professional empowerment and also shares the work that she has done with Phoenix Risen, a platform built to combat sexual harassment and assault.

USCBC President Craig Allen on trade in a time of disruption Previous post
Juliana Batista

Juliana Batista is a brand strategy consultant with experience in the U.S. and China, and she previously operated at the intersection of sustainability and strategy for a Hong Kong-based textile manufacturer. Her experiences in China range from studying at Tsinghua University through Schwarzman Scholars to working and living in a 4th-tier industrial town. Juliana is an avid ultramarathoner and has a soft spot for jianbing.

