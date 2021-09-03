[Podcast] The last meeting of Mao Zedong and Chiang Kai-shek

Mao Zedong and Chiang Kai-shek held nine private meetings in Chongqing, brokered by an American diplomat, following the conclusion of the Second World War. The two were civil to one another, even as each likely knew that a resumption of fighting was inevitable.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/08/25/the-last-meeting-of-mao-zedong-and-chiang-kai-shek/
Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.
China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.