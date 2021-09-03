[Podcast] The last meeting of Mao Zedong and Chiang Kai-shek

James Carter
China Stories

Mao Zedong and Chiang Kai-shek held nine private meetings in Chongqing, brokered by an American diplomat, following the conclusion of the Second World War. The two were civil to one another, even as each likely knew that a resumption of fighting was inevitable.

Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/08/25/the-last-meeting-of-mao-zedong-and-chiang-kai-shek/

Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

