This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Roberto Guidetti, CEO of Hong Kong-based food and beverage brand Vitasoy. They discuss how the company stands at the intersection of three seemingly inexorable trends: the growing acceptance of plant-based food products, sustainable business, and the China market. He reflects on how the global movement for plant-based protein is growing in China, and how Vitasoy’s different soymilk and tofu products are tailored to different markets. Roberto also discusses how the company has embraced sustainable business practices in the last decade, from the farmers that grow the soybeans to how the products are packaged and distributed. Finally, while Italian by birth, Roberto has worked in the Greater China region for over 20 years, including stints at P&G and Coca-Cola. He discusses how his diverse experiences in China have been shaped by this unique background and offers advice based on his experience for people interested in doing business in China.
Sustainability and growing plant-based trends in China, with Roberto Guidetti, CEO of Vitasoy
