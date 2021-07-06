This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to Jerry Wang, the founder and CEO of Haitou Global, a New York City–based asset allocation platform. Haitou is pioneering a “copy from China” model, taking technology advances in China such as fintech, mobile payments, and ecommerce to emerging markets like Indonesia, Nigeria, Mexico, Pakistan, and other countries. They discuss a number of examples in these countries of how Haitou works in a bottom-up way to tailor the new tech models so they can work well in new cultural and regulatory environments. They also explore the different factors such as large local populations, supporting infrastructure and friendly regulations that make different emerging markets appealing for investment, and how they have conducted due diligence in these diverse locations during the challenging COVID period.
Taking Chinese tech models around the world, with Jerry Wang of Haitou Global
