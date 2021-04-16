Telling Asian and Asian-American stories through video journalism

Dolly Li is an award-winning independent video journalist, filmmaker, and correspondent. She is the former host of an award-winning AJ+ (Al Jazeera) show, Untold America, as well as a co-founder of the digital publication Goldthread, which was a part of the South China Morning Post.

​In this wide-ranging conversation with Cindy Gao, Dolly talks about video journalism and the power of visual storytelling, documenting multi-generational immigrant and Asian-American stories, and navigating her own evolving identity throughout her years living and working around the world.

Recommendations:

Cindy: The PBS film series Asian Americans and The Chinese Exclusion Act, this short video about Grace Lee Boggs, and the Netflix TV series Hip-Hop Evolution

Dolly: Lot, by Bryan Washington, and this interview featuring Bryan Washington and Ocean Vuong.

NüVoices is an international editorial collective gathering veteran and emerging writers, journalists, translators, and artists to celebrate and support the diverse creative work of self-identified women working on the subject of China.

