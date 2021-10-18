The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, ep 181

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China’s central bank rebukes Evergrande but tries to allay concerns over contagion from its massive debt crisis; prices soar in China for lithium, a key component of batteries for electric vehicles; European businesses ask for clarity in power policy amid shortfalls and rationing; the U.N. Biodiversity Conference wraps up in Kunming, Yunnan, with a pledge by over 100 nations to commit to protecting biodiversity; and Microsoft shutters LinkedIn in China.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about the end of after-school tutoring in China as experienced by parents.