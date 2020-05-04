The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 113

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Automaker BYD swaps car production for face masks, ByteDance-owned short-video app TikTok’s downloads soar to over 2 billion, and Australia joins China and the European Union in calling for a new trade dispute system within the WTO.

We also speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about plummeting smartphone shipments from China at a time when global supply chains and demand are being severely impacted by the coronavirus.

