The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 114

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: the United States Department of Homeland Security clamps down on Chinese journalists working in the U.S., the director of Shanghai’s COVID-19 clinical expert team says there is “no chance” that the coronavirus pandemic will end this summer, and online education companies in China see massive spikes in net revenues. 

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about China’s tech sector and which companies could be making a move toward an initial public offering in the coming months.

Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

