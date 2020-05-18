 The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 115 - SupChina
The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 115

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Pinduoduo overtakes JD.com as China’s second-most-valuable online retailer, automaker BYD announces that it will reapply for U.S. regulatory approval to ship N95 face masks to California, and American soybean exporters could reclaim some of the export market lost to Brazil under the U.S.-China trade deal.

In addition, we speak with Doug Young, managing editor of Caixin Global, about Luckin Coffee’s meteoric rise and fall and some corporate restructuring in an effort to salvage the business.

Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

