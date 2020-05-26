The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 116

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Premier Li Keqiang announces that Beijing won’t be setting a numerical GDP growth target for 2020, Nestlé invests $100 million into a plant-based food factory in China, and the United States Department of Commerce Entity List expands to include several research firms, as well as Chinese national security, surveillance, and cybersecurity companies.

In addition, we speak with Doug Young, Caixin Global managing editor, who tells us about the changing conditions for Chinese companies that want to list publicly on United States stock exchanges.