 The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 117
The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 117

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China’s Premier Lǐ Kēqiáng 李克强 sent out a powerful signal that the country could join Asia-Pacific’s largest free-trade pact, China’s national legislature has approved the nation’s first civil code, and Chinese drone operator EHang gets state approval to have its drones used for air logistics in China. 

In addition, we speak with Doug Young, Caixin Global managing editor, about the dwindling number of international flights that are entering and exiting China due to the pandemic.

Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

