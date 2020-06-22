 The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 120 - SupChina
The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 120

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Yum China Holdings, Inc., operator of large fast-food chains such as Pizza Hut and Kentucky Fried Chicken, has filed confidentially for a Hong Kong listing, U.S. companies will be allowed to work with Huawei on setting global 5G standards, and local governments begin to provide incentives for up-and-coming livestreamers in an effort to revitalize the Chinese economy through e-commerce.

Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

