This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Yum China Holdings, Inc., operator of large fast-food chains such as Pizza Hut and Kentucky Fried Chicken, has filed confidentially for a Hong Kong listing, U.S. companies will be allowed to work with Huawei on setting global 5G standards, and local governments begin to provide incentives for up-and-coming livestreamers in an effort to revitalize the Chinese economy through e-commerce.
The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 120
Kaiser KuoJune 22, 2020
Share
Related articles
A violent dispute on Chinese-Indian borderThe editors June 22, 2020
Editor’s note for Monday, June 22, 2020Jeremy Goldkorn June 22, 2020
Links for Monday, June 22, 2020The editors June 22, 2020
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply