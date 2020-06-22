The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 121

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: A Chinese jewelry company promises gold bars as collateral for loans — but something else is below the surface. Profits are up for industrial enterprises, but it’s still been a rough first half of 2020. Beijing changes the rules for Apple’s App Store for games that charge money. China’s regulators look like they’ll be allowing commercial banks to offer securities services to compete with foreign financial services companies as the sector opens up. And Didi Chuxing introduces driverless cabs in Shanghai.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global Managing Editor Doug Young about a dustup between the CEO and the board of directors at chipmaker ARM’s Chinese joint venture company.