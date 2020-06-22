The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 121

Caixin

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: A Chinese jewelry company promises gold bars as collateral for loans — but something else is below the surface. Profits are up for industrial enterprises, but it’s still been a rough first half of 2020. Beijing changes the rules for Apple’s App Store for games that charge money. China’s regulators look like they’ll be allowing commercial banks to offer securities services to compete with foreign financial services companies as the sector opens up. And Didi Chuxing introduces driverless cabs in Shanghai.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global Managing Editor Doug Young about a dustup between the CEO and the board of directors at chipmaker ARM’s Chinese joint venture company.

Suggested for you

Sinica

Why doesn’t the China bubble pop? A conversation with Bloomberg’s chief economist, Tom Orlik

Kaiser Kuo
The China in Africa Podcast

Chinese immigrants in Africa assimilate far more than you may think

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Ep. 69: China AI with Jeff Ding

Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 120

Kaiser Kuo

Censored: Molly Roberts on how China uses deterrence, distraction, and dilution to control its internet

Kaiser Kuo

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 119

Kaiser Kuo