The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 123

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: TikTok revealed that it has deleted 50 million videos from its platform in the latest transparency report published by the company, the People’s Bank of China is considering extending a grace period for companies to comply with new asset management rules to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, and Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is set to experiment with digital currency on its platform in partnership with China’s central bank.
In addition, we speak with Doug Young, Caixin Global managing editor, about the ongoing feud between the cofounders of former major ecommerce company Dangdang.