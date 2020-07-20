The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 124

Kaiser Kuo

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China reports 3.2% YOY growth in the second quarter of 2020; the United Kingdom, reversing course on a previous decision, will not install more Huawei equipment in telecommunications infrastructure and will remove existing installed equipment by 2027; and the U.S. government reverses a policy that could have affected up to 1.1 million foreign students.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about two prominent Chinese chipmakers’ decisions to file for an IPO.

