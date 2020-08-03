The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 125

Caixin

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Microsoft has confirmed it is in ongoing discussions with ByteDance to acquire the U.S.-based operation of TikTok; Samsung and Apple (among others) pledge $1.5 billion to invest in mobile phone manufacturing in India; and Ant Group hopes to raise a record-breaking $30 billion in its concurrent IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global general news reporter Matthew Walsh about his recently published piece on the growing anxieties and classroom disruptions faced by Chinese international students in the U.S.

