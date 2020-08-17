The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 126

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: President Trump orders ByteDance to sell the U.S.-based assets of its popular short-video app, TikTok; the share of trade conducted in U.S. dollars between Russia and China falls below 50% for the first time; China expands a pilot program for its state-backed digital currency; former financial big shot Lai Xiaomin is accused of taking a record 1.79 billion yuan ($258 million) in bribes; and more.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about Luxshare, the little-known mainland Chinese company that now makes iPhones.

