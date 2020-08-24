The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 127

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Despite the Trump administration’s threat to ban WeChat, Apple and other companies have been given assurances by the White House that they will continue to be able to offer, and to use, the wildly popular app. A vaccine candidate for African swine fever enters a new stage of trials. Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. launches a battery rental service to decrease the upfront cost of purchasing a cleaner vehicle. This and more in top business and finance news this week.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about China’s wheat imports, which have more than doubled in the first seven months of 2020 compared with the same period last year — signaling the possibility of a food shortage due to China’s severe summer flooding.