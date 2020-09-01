The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 128

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China’s rare earth exports plummet to a five-year low, down 20.2% in the first seven months of 2020; the deputy CEO of French telecom operator Bouygues announces it will dismantle 3,000 Huawei mobile antennas by 2028; and Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi posts higher-than-expected profits by finding new markets in Europe and Latin America. 

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global journalist Flynn Murphy, who shares the story of a man in Hong Kong who had been reinfected with COVID-19 after already contracting the virus, and provides an update on China’s efforts to roll out a vaccine outside the Phase 3 medical trials already underway in the country.

