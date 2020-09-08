The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 129

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: New technology export controls from Beijing now threaten the sale of TikTok, financial analysts predict that the Chinese yuan could remain strong against the U.S. dollar into 2021, and China’s banking regulator approves the first foreign-owned money broker to operate in the country.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doung Young, about the consumer electronics company Oppo and its opportunity to gain ground on Huawei through increased smartphone sales in 2020.