The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 130

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai releases its latest survey, China allows increased foreign ownership of virtual private network (VPN) services, China Electronics Corp. launches cloud services, Tokyo-based SBI Group considers leaving Hong Kong, and a six-month investigation into the harsh working conditions of delivery drivers.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about Huawei’s push to develop and launch its own smartphone operating system, HarmonyOS.