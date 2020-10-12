The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 133

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Shenzhen will provide approximately $1.5 million of coupons to residents to test the digital yuan, China’s virtual currency; coverage of the 2020 NBA finals returns to television in China; and SMIC, China’s largest chipmaker, finds itself caught in the U.S.-China tech war with new export restrictions.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about Meituan and Pinduoduo and how the two companies could be gaining ground on Alibaba’s dominance in China’s internet and technology industry.