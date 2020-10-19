The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 134

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China reports 4.9% economic growth in the third quarter; President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 made remarks on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone; the Shenzhen Stock Exchange admits to a 32-minute technical error in its trading system; and budget household goods retailer Miniso raises $6.08 billion in a New York IPO.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about Lenovo reclaiming its spot as China’s top PC maker, as well as a viral social media post about a case of smartphone identity theft.

