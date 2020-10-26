The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 135

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Sweden bans Chinese telecommunications giants Huawei and ZTE Corp. from its 5G network; China’s central bank announces its digital currency will be able to be used without an internet connection; and one of China’s largest fast-food chains rolls out artificial meat options made from seaweed proteins.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global’s general news reporter, Matthew Walsh, about Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 pledge for China to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.