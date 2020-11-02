The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 136

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China unveils its 14th Five-Year Plan, which details a goal of GDP per capita levels similar to those of Spain, South Korea, and Italy; a Caixin exclusive reveals that China may be getting ready to scrap a key element of the way it sets the daily reference rate for the yuan; and China signs more debt-freeze deals with poorer nations as they continue to wrestle with the coronavirus.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global reporter Tang Ziyi about the upcoming IPO of Ant Financial and how investors and the market are reacting to the listing.