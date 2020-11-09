The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 137

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: In a sign that may signal warming business relations between China and the U.S., China’s Foran Energy Group has signed a first-term, five-year deal with an American liquefied natural gas producer; continuing a six-month expansion, China’s domestic manufacturing rises to the highest levels since January 2011; and China bans visitors from six countries due to rising COVID-19 cases. 

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about the now-stalled Ant Group IPO and what may come next.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more
