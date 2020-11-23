The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 138

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Chinese President Xi Jinping announces that China will “actively consider” joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership; China’s national legislature approves an amended copyright law that increases maximum penalties for copyright infringement tenfold; and the Malaysian state government of Melaka terminates a major $10.5 billion Belt and Road Initiative project in the country.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global’s podcast producer, Nandini Venkata, about recent fraud allegations against JOYY Inc.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more
