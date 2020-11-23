The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 138

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Chinese President Xi Jinping announces that China will “actively consider” joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership; China’s national legislature approves an amended copyright law that increases maximum penalties for copyright infringement tenfold; and the Malaysian state government of Melaka terminates a major $10.5 billion Belt and Road Initiative project in the country.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global’s podcast producer, Nandini Venkata, about recent fraud allegations against JOYY Inc.