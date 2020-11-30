The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 139

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China delists the final 832 counties in Guizhou Province from its national poverty list; India’s government bans 43 more popular Chinese apps from domestic app stores, with AliExpress and DingTalk among them; and Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam pledges carbon neutrality for the territory by 2050.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about problems ailing Chinese rental realty company Danke as well as the untimely fate of Fosun’s investment in Cirque du Soleil in China.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more
Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

NüVoices

An uncertain future with guaranteed friction: U.S.-China economic coercion, with Ashley Feng

NüVoices
The China in Africa Podcast

China’s role in Africa’s economic transformation

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Chilies and China: Brian Dott on how a New World import defined regional cuisines in China

Kaiser Kuo

China’s role in East Africa’s technology stack

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Building the “she economy,” with Virginia Tan

Christopher Marquis

Ep. 78: China’s digital currency electronic payment (DCEP) dreams

Rui Ma and Ying Lu