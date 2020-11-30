The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 139

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China delists the final 832 counties in Guizhou Province from its national poverty list; India’s government bans 43 more popular Chinese apps from domestic app stores, with AliExpress and DingTalk among them; and Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam pledges carbon neutrality for the territory by 2050.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about problems ailing Chinese rental realty company Danke as well as the untimely fate of Fosun’s investment in Cirque du Soleil in China.