The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 140

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China allocates more than $9 billion to encourage domestic institutions to invest in foreign capital markets; European global credit rating giant Experian reverses its month-old plan to exit the Chinese mainland; COVID-19 cases surge in Hong Kong, prompting strict social distancing measures; and a shortage of 40-foot containers in Shanghai demonstrates China’s export dominance during the pandemic. 

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about the removal of several Chinese stocks from British stock index compiler FTSE Russell.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

