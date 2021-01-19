The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 145

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: The U.S. adds nine Chinese companies to a Department of Defense blacklist for alleged ties to Chinese military organizations; President-elect Joe Biden appoints two senior National Security Council officials to Asia-Pacific and China positions; and stronger-than-anticipated demand for personal protective equipment drives China’s trade surplus to a record-high level. 

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about two brewing workplace crises at two Chinese companies.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

Twitter
Facebook

