The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 145

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: The U.S. adds nine Chinese companies to a Department of Defense blacklist for alleged ties to Chinese military organizations; President-elect Joe Biden appoints two senior National Security Council officials to Asia-Pacific and China positions; and stronger-than-anticipated demand for personal protective equipment drives China’s trade surplus to a record-high level.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about two brewing workplace crises at two Chinese companies.