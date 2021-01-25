The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 146

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Hong Kong imposes its first COVID-19 lockdown; Shenzhen will hand out roughly $3.1 million to migrant workers, provided they stay in the city they are currently based in to discourage traveling during the upcoming Lunar New Year; and new data from China’s National Energy Administration reveals that a record-setting 72 million kilowatts of wind power capacity was installed in 2020.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young, who shares with us the story of Lín Qí 林奇, the head of a popular Chinese game studio, who was poisoned and tragically died on Christmas Day last year.