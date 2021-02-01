The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 147

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: The Indian government permanently bans several apps owned by China’s largest internet companies, with WeChat, Taobao, and TikTok among them; growth in China’s manufacturing sector slows slightly while the debt-to-GDP ratio surges; and German insurance company Allianz is given the go-ahead to set up China’s first wholly foreign-owned insurance asset management firm.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata, who tells us about a story making the rounds recently regarding a nursing home accused of scamming its elderly residents.