The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 149

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Joe Biden and Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 speak over the phone for the first time since Biden has taken office; the BBC is taken off the air in China after actions by China’s National Radio and Television Administration; and Lunar New Year rail travel plunges 70% from last year. 

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global podcast producer Nandini Venkata about yet another fraud scandal at a private men’s health clinic in China’s northwestern Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

