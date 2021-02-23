The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 150

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: The China-Laos railway is set to open for use in December of 2021, with plans to extend to Thailand and beyond; China considers easing capital controls to allow citizens to invest in overseas securities and insurance products; and Beijing increases its rare earth mining quotas, up 27.6% from the previous year.
In addition, we speak with Flynn Murphy of Caixin Global, who tells us about how design flaws in China’s COVID-19 drug trials led to tragic results.