The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 152

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China sets a target for economic growth above six percent as the country’s economy continues to rebound from the coronavirus; China formally ratifies the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in the Asia-Pacific region; and data reveals that Chinese exports jumped 60.6% in dollar terms in the first two months of 2021 compared to last year.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young, who tells us about a Wuhan semiconductor manufacturer which has now been shuttered.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

