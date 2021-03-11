The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 152

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China sets a target for economic growth above six percent as the country’s economy continues to rebound from the coronavirus; China formally ratifies the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in the Asia-Pacific region; and data reveals that Chinese exports jumped 60.6% in dollar terms in the first two months of 2021 compared to last year.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young, who tells us about a Wuhan semiconductor manufacturer which has now been shuttered.