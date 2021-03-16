The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 153

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Foreign nationals are slowly being allowed to return to China, provided they’ve been inoculated with a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine first; Huawei and Hikvision are added to a new blacklist by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission; and a massive dust storm blankets huge swathes of northern China, causing business slowdowns and traffic jams.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global’s economic and finance news chief, Lin Jinbing, to discuss policy developments emerging from this year’s Two Sessions meeting in Beijing.