The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 155

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China imposes sanctions on nine British individuals for “spreading lies and misinformation” about labor conditions in Xinjiang; Foreign residents aged 18 and above will be able to receive China-made COVID-19 vaccinations in Beijing; and a state-owned offshore oil and gas producer reports a 59% decrease in profits last year. 

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about a crackdown on the industry that has cropped up around extracurricular courses offered in China.

