The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 157

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: The U.S. Senate directs the U.S. government to adopt a policy of “strategic competition” with China; ecommerce giant JD.com and Visa have agreed to jointly launch an online merchant subsidies program; and Inner Mongolia sets the stage to decrease the region’s production capacity of steel, coking coal, and ferro-alloys.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about the $2.8 billion fine that Alibaba recently received from China’s anti-monopoly regulator.