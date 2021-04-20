The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 158

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: First-quarter profits from China’s centrally administered state-owned enterprises are up 31% from the same period in 2019; an industry report shows that China became the world’s largest buyer of chip equipment in 2020; and the Hong Kong government announces that Chinese mainland residents can begin to travel to the island without a 14-day quarantine starting in mid-May of 2021.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global new media producer and editor Heather Mowbray to discuss the latest on the Chinese vaccine rollout and efficacy on the Chinese mainland.