The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 159

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Tesla finds itself under pressure from Chinese regulators to share vehicle data with a passenger; China’s top health authority launches an investigation into medical malpractice after a whistleblower reveals widespread misconduct in the treatment of cancer patients; and ByteDance turns away from a near-term initial public offering.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about proposed “trial guidelines” to regulate the livestreaming industry in China.