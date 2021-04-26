The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 159

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Tesla finds itself under pressure from Chinese regulators to share vehicle data with a passenger; China’s top health authority launches an investigation into medical malpractice after a whistleblower reveals widespread misconduct in the treatment of cancer patients; and ByteDance turns away from a near-term initial public offering. 

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about proposed “trial guidelines” to regulate the livestreaming industry in China.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

Tech Buzz China by Pandaily

Ep. 82: Q1 China ecommerce update with BigOne Lab

Rui Ma and Ying Lu
Sinica

Searching for the six Chinese survivors of the ‘Titanic’

Kaiser Kuo

The U.S.’s Blue Dot Network vs. China’s Belt and Road Initiative

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

The economic costs of decoupling from China

Christopher Marquis

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 158

Kaiser Kuo

[Podcast] The Yongzheng Emperor and Christianity in China

Kaiser Kuo