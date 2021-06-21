The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 165

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Reports show that China’s Sichuan Province plans to shutter all bitcoin mining operations in the region; Huawei Technologies has extended a recent move into the high-tech microchip sector with a new investment in high-powered lasers; and the Australian trade minister has announced he will refer China to the World Trade Organization for dispute resolution over 200% tariffs on Australian wine. 

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about the company Aìhuíshōu (爱回收) and its recent IPO in New York.

