The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 168

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is denied a request to admit bank records as evidence in her legal battle against extradition to the United States; Tencent adopts a facial recognition system to prevent minors from playing its online games during the night; and Meituan plans to trial food deliveries by drones in Shanghai. 

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about the Cyberspace Administration of China’s punitive actions against ridesharing app Didi Chuxing.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

