The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 169

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China Southern Airlines will be the first Chinese airline to test a COVID-19 vaccine “passport” in the form of a mobile app; Ehang’s flagship autonomous passenger drone has won approval for firefighting; and U.S.-based company Beyond Meat is launching an online store on one of China’s largest e-commerce platforms JD.com.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global financial reporter Tang Ziyi about China’s first official nationwide emissions trading system.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

