The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 170

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China unveiled its self-developed maglev train capable of traveling up to 600 kilometers per hour; shares of Chinese education firms collapsed in New York after the Chinese government issued sweeping new regulations to restrict after-school tutoring services; and the State Council released supportive measures for the newly announced three-child policy.
In addition, we speak with Caixin Global general news reporter Wang Xintong about the flooding last week in central China’s Henan Province.