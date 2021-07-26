The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 170

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China unveiled its self-developed maglev train capable of traveling up to 600 kilometers per hour; shares of Chinese education firms collapsed in New York after the Chinese government issued sweeping new regulations to restrict after-school tutoring services; and the State Council released supportive measures for the newly announced three-child policy.

In addition, we speak with Caixin Global general news reporter Wang Xintong about the flooding last week in central China’s Henan Province.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

You Can Learn Chinese

Pop-up dictionaries: Helpful or not?

John Pasden
NüVoices

Getting tea drunk, with Shunan Teng

NüVoices

A data-driven dive into Chinese politics, with Stanford’s Yiqing Xu

Kaiser Kuo

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 169

Kaiser Kuo
Two flags at the forefront of a dinner with representatives from China and the United States.

Avoiding ideological conflict with Beijing: Thomas Pepinsky and Jessica Chen Weiss

Kaiser Kuo

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 168

Kaiser Kuo