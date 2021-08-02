The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 171

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will now require additional disclosures from Chinese companies seeking to sell stock in the United States; Tesla lowered the price of its Model 3 electric cars in China by 15,000 yuan ($2,320) because of reductions in production costs; China’s former Commerce Minister said that Beijing needs to make progress on intellectual property protection, predictability of government policy, and favorable talent policies if it wants to keep foreign companies in the country.
In addition, we speak with Caixin company reporter Matthew Walsh about the massive regulatory crackdown on the education sector in China.