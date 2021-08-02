The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 171

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will now require additional disclosures from Chinese companies seeking to sell stock in the United States; Tesla lowered the price of its Model 3 electric cars in China by 15,000 yuan ($2,320) because of reductions in production costs; China’s former Commerce Minister said that Beijing needs to make progress on intellectual property protection, predictability of government policy, and favorable talent policies if it wants to keep foreign companies in the country.

In addition, we speak with Caixin company reporter Matthew Walsh about the massive regulatory crackdown on the education sector in China. 

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

Chinese Communist Party's Japan origins
China Stories

[Podcast] The Chinese Communist Party: Made (partly) in Japan

Kaiser Kuo
Sinica

Reflecting on China’s poverty reduction with Bill Bikales

Kaiser Kuo

China’s role in re-energizing the South Sudan peace process

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

[Podcast] The Manchu queue: One hairstyle to rule them all

Kaiser Kuo
Cat on three-wheel motorbike

[Podcast] Beijing Lights: ‘I feel excited about the new beginning’

Kaiser Kuo

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 170

Kaiser Kuo